6,562 Shares in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,818 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 131.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 41,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter.

IGHG opened at $67.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average is $73.40. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $78.88.

