CX Institutional Decreases Holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

CX Institutional decreased its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,375 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.16% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000.

LVHD stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69.

