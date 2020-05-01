CX Institutional Sells 111,710 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,710 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.30 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.47.

