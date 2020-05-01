IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.11% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QAI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 233,435.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,845 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,881,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,096.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 115,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 106,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,808,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,825,000.

Shares of QAI stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $32.01.

