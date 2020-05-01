CX Institutional Sells 32,652 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

CX Institutional decreased its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,652 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in State Street were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in State Street by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in State Street by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in State Street by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on State Street from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE STT opened at $63.04 on Friday. State Street Corp has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

