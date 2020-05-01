CX Institutional Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

CX Institutional decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,164 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $42.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01.

