CX Institutional Invests $285,000 in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. M Financial Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $52.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $59.96. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

