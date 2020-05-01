Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 76 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,346.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $922.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,184.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,318.05. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 40.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,498.94.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

