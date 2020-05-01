Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is D.B. Root & Company LLC’s 5th Largest Position

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,033 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 3.3% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,072 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,352,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,552,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after acquiring an additional 472,784 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 275.9% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 537,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 394,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,348,000 after buying an additional 383,773 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73.

