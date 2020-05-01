iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,277 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,146,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 528.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 135,388 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

