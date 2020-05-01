CX Institutional Acquires 9,558 Shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF) by 39.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000.

Shares of JPMF opened at $21.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26.

