CX Institutional Purchases 12,095 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF)

CX Institutional boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 1.17% of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPHF. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 76,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 183,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

JPHF stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $25.17.

