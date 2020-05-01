CX Institutional Sells 547,648 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

CX Institutional reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,648 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09.

