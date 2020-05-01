CX Institutional Has $416,000 Stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

CX Institutional raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 25.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAGG. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15.

