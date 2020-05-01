Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 108.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 1.62% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of INFR stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $34.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This is an increase from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.