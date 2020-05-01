D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 606 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,326,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,949 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,029,000 after acquiring an additional 757,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,945,000 after acquiring an additional 654,319 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 33.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,685,000 after acquiring an additional 582,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $106.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.01.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.