D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 2,190 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

