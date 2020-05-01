D.B. Root & Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

