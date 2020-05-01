48,685 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,889,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $415,912,000 after buying an additional 1,669,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,373 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,690,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,783,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,116,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,491,000 after purchasing an additional 320,066 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $21.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of -0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $27.42.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

