D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,989 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. BHP Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $59.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

