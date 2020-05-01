D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 30,875 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 143.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,875 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 101.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,570,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after buying an additional 4,306,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $50,816,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 547.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,925,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after buying an additional 2,473,929 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after buying an additional 1,231,155 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,564.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 971,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after buying an additional 912,882 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

GPK opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

