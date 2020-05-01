D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 3,145 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,935,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,539,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $579,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,740,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,454 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW opened at $22.01 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

