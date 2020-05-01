D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 3,127 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $633,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 926,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 226,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,352,000 after buying an additional 845,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $313,904.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

Shares of WY opened at $21.87 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.82 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

