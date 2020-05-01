Rachel C. Glaser Sells 5,777 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $404,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $132,900,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 1,696.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,980,000 after buying an additional 2,067,317 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Etsy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,448,000 after buying an additional 1,951,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 82.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.