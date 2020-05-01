Credit Suisse Group Raises Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target to $58.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Fortis from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $38.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.26. Fortis has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3593 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $4,292,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

