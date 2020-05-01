David Linetsky Sells 4,220 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $109,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE PHR opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Phreesia has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.