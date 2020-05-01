David Linetsky Sells 4,220 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $109,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE PHR opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Phreesia has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,025,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,782 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in Phreesia by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,629,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 8.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 483,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 37,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 410,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 238,043 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

