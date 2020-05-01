Thomas Anthony Dineen Sells 8,000 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $438,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of RGR opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $973.47 million, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26.
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.
About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.
