Thomas Anthony Dineen Sells 8,000 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $438,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RGR opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $973.47 million, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter.

RGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

