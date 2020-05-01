Craig Hallum Cuts SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $65.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPSC. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 14th. First Analysis upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.13.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $55.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.95.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $228,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $488,498.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,865.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,167 shares of company stock worth $5,514,449 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.