UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their price target on Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC cut Credit Suisse Group to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC cut Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NYSE CS opened at $9.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0716 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

