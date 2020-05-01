Insider Selling: Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CFO Sells 2,067 Shares of Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $195,662.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,243.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AZPN opened at $102.25 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $142.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.07.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The firm had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,498,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 14,273.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,094,000 after purchasing an additional 700,823 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,309,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,479,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,157 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 518,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,683,000 after purchasing an additional 268,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. BidaskClub lowered Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.71.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.