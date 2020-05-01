Needham & Company LLC Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $335.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $356.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOW. Argus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $384.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $307.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $358.64.

NOW stock opened at $351.54 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $362.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.90, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total value of $13,965,592.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,114.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $590,467.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,187.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,169 shares of company stock worth $35,315,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

