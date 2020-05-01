Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $54.09 on Friday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.47 million, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter.

RGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.