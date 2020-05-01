Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Raised to $9.25 at Wells Fargo & Co

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPVG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $251.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 43.28%. The company had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 5,000 shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,097 shares of company stock valued at $38,811. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

