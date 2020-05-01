Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 15,100 Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Ra Pharmaceuticals worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARX. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

RARX stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.05. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $48.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.78.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,288 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $101,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,054.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $493,832.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $397,163.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RARX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ra Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

