Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.53.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

