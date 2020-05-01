Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 16,962 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,962 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $283,130,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in PACCAR by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,450 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $51,003,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,507,000 after acquiring an additional 508,248 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $69.23 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.21.

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,830 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

