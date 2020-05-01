Calamos Advisors LLC Has $6.20 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Incyte by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Incyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,447,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 149,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.95.

INCY opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.68. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $166,383.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,044. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

