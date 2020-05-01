Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Amedisys worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $90,904,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,539,000 after buying an additional 124,468 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $10,086,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys stock opened at $189.95 on Friday. Amedisys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.65 and a fifty-two week high of $218.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.64.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $133,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,390,948.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.64, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and sold 23,529 shares valued at $4,519,281. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

