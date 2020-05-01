TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 9,900 Shares

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Stephen Gordon sold 100 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,800.00.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $18.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $381.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.84. TransMedics Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 839.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

