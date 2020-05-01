Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stake Trimmed by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. The company has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra lifted their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.96.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

