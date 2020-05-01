D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in WP Carey by 75.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in WP Carey in the first quarter worth $36,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

In other WP Carey news, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jason E. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WPC opened at $65.78 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.20%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

