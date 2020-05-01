D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 43 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.13.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,999 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.76, for a total value of $583,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,871,343.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total value of $450,022.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,500.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $289.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $199.22 and a 1 year high of $317.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.75 and a beta of 0.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

