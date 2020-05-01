ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.00%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

