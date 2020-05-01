D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys Shares of 9,370 Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $70.98 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average is $99.30.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Benchmark raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.