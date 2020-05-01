D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $127.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.61. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.81%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. CL King started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

