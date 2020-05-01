D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,699 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.01. The company has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.