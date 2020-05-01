Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) is Dakota Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust makes up approximately 2.6% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $678,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 61.2% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $244.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.67. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $334.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,651,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $259,957.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,046 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.21.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

