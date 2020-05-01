iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 333,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 128.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,923,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 325,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,072.1% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $160.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.09. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

