Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,377,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,142,288,000 after buying an additional 171,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,208,000 after buying an additional 117,808 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,001,000 after buying an additional 239,540 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,012,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,571,000 after buying an additional 80,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,774,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,841,000 after buying an additional 94,522 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $122.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

