Dakota Wealth Management Sells 3,450 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,914,000 after acquiring an additional 219,627 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,654,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,272,000 after acquiring an additional 90,343 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,686,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,287,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $182.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.24. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

